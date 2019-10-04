GBP/USD technical analysis: Sidelined between 1.2385/95, 61.8% FIbo.

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • The GBP/USD pair’s latest bounce fails to clear key resistance-confluence.
  • Break of immediate rising trend-line can disturb three-day-old recovery.

Despite its latest uptick to a week’s high, GBP/USD stays sidelined between the key technical indicators while taking rounds to 1.2340 ahead of the UK open on Friday.

The pair currently heads to range resistance, including nearly a month-long horizontal-line and 100-bar simple moving average (SMA), around 1.2385/95, a break of which could escalate the pullback moves to September 25 high nearing 1.2500 whereas the previous month top around 1.2585 could be bulls favorite then after.

Alternatively, pair’s declines below immediate rising trend-line, at 1.2300, can become a short-term bearish signal to gradually drag the prices towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September month advances, at 1.2200.

In a case where bears refrain from respecting 1.2200 support, 1.2080 and September month bottom surrounding 1.1960 will be on their radars.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.234
Today Daily Change 9 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 1.2331
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2383
Daily SMA50 1.2253
Daily SMA100 1.2433
Daily SMA200 1.2725
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2414
Previous Daily Low 1.2266
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2271
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2357
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2322
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.226
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2112
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2408
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2485
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2556

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls

EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls

EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, off the highs it hit after a series of disappointing US figures. Tension is mounting toward the critical US Non-Farm Payrolls which carry lower expectations than usual, while wages are set to remain high.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizing around 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty, ahead of US jobs

GBP/USD stabilizing around 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty, ahead of US jobs

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, steadying amid media reports that the EU has given UK PM Johnson until October 11 to improve his Brexit proposal which is supported at home. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops 20 pips forming another bearish lower high ahead of NFP

USD/JPY drops 20 pips forming another bearish lower high ahead of NFP

USD/JPY is looking south, having charted a bearish lower high above 106.90 in Asia. Key hourly and daily chart indicators are also reporting bearish conditions heading into the US NFP release later this Friday. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Cautiously bid around $1510 ahead of the US NFP, Fedspeak

Gold: Cautiously bid around $1510 ahead of the US NFP, Fedspeak

With the multiple catalysts pushing investors to risk-safety, Gold prices remain on the recovery mode while taking bids to $1510 during early Friday. The yellow metal recently benefited from the global slowdown fears and political uncertainty.

Gold News

Forex Today: Johnson gets one week to sort out Brexit, Trump wants help, and the dollar drops with the data ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls

Forex Today: Johnson gets one week to sort out Brexit, Trump wants help, and the dollar drops with the data ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls

The US Dollar has consolidated its losses following the third consecutive disappointing data with EUR/USD falling to hit 1.10. The Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector fell to 52.6, a three-year low. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures