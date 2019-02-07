GBP/USD technical analysis: Sellers target 1.2580 on the failure to cross 50-D EMA

By Anil Panchal
  • Lower high formation from 50-D EMA favors the GBP/USD pair’s further declines.
  • RSI also takes U-turn towards the south.

Following its failure to cross 50-day exponential moving average (50-D EMA), the GBP/USD pair drops to 13-day low before taking the rounds to 1.2635 heading into the UK open on Tuesday.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) takes a U-turn towards the south, indicating brighter chances of further selling pressure.

Also, the pair’s lower high formation since the reversal on June 25 increases the probability of its decline to June 17 high of 1.2607. However, horizontal-line connecting multiple lows marked since early-January at 1.2580 could become bears’ favorite during further south-run

In a case where prices keep being on a back foot below 1.2580, June month bottom surrounding 1.2506 may come back on the chart.

Alternatively, 1.2710 and 50-day EMA level of 1.2764 act as immediate key resistances.

Should there be a successful rise beyond 1.2764, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January to March month upside at 1.2800 and 100-D EMA level of 1.2850 can gain buyers’ attention.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2638
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.264
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2675
Daily SMA50 1.2782
Daily SMA100 1.2942
Daily SMA200 1.2915
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2706
Previous Daily Low 1.2632
Previous Weekly High 1.2784
Previous Weekly Low 1.2661
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.266
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2678
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2613
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2585
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2539
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2687
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2734
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2761

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

