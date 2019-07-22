GBP/USD technical analysis: Sellers target 1.2440 as 4H 100MA limits immediate upside

- 3-day long descending trend-line, sustained trading below key short-term moving average portray GBP/USD weakness.
- Bears can aim for 1.2382 if 1.2440 fail to disappoint them.
Following its sustained downpour below the key short-term moving average and a downward sloping trend-line, the GBP/USD declines to 1.2480 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
The pair now aims to revisit the 1.2440 horizontal support comprising early-month lows and mid-month highs, a break of which can push sellers towards the monthly bottom around 1.2382.
In a case bears dominate past-1.2382, April 2017 low near 1.2365, followed by 1.2300 round-figure, will be on their radar.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of immediate trend-line resistance, at 1.2491 now, can propel the pair to 100-bar moving average on the 4-hour chart (4H 100MA) close to 1.2530.
Additionally, pair’s successful run-up beyond 1.2530 enables it to claim mid-month tops surrounding 1.2580.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
-
- R3 1.2629
- R2 1.2593
- R1 1.2548
- PP 1.2512
-
- S1 1.2467
- S2 1.2431
- S3 1.2387
