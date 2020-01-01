GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Sellers lurk around 61.8% Fibonacci amid overbought RSI

  • GBP/USD stays mildly bid below near-term key resistance, above 200-bar SMA.
  • Overbought RSI conditions, repeated failures to clear the upside barrier indicate a pullback.

GBP/USD trades modestly changed to 1.3255 during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair stays below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its December 12-23 fall amid overbought conditions of the 14-bar RSI.

As a result, chances are high for the pair’s pullback towards 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels of 1.3210 and then towards 1.3135 respectively.

However, a confluence of 200-bar SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 1.3050 will restrict the pair’s further declines.

Meanwhile, pair’s sustained break above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.3282, can challenge December 16 high of 1.3423.

During the quote’s run-up beyond 1.3423, the yearly top surrounding 1.3515 will be the Bull’s choice.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levles

Overview
Today last price 1.3255
Today Daily Change 9 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 1.3246
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3116
Daily SMA50 1.298
Daily SMA100 1.2677
Daily SMA200 1.2691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3285
Previous Daily Low 1.3102
Previous Weekly High 1.3119
Previous Weekly Low 1.2905
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3215
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3172
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3137
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3028
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2954
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.332
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3394
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3503

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

