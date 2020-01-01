GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Sellers lurk around 61.8% Fibonacci amid overbought RSI

- GBP/USD stays mildly bid below near-term key resistance, above 200-bar SMA.
- Overbought RSI conditions, repeated failures to clear the upside barrier indicate a pullback.
GBP/USD trades modestly changed to 1.3255 during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair stays below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its December 12-23 fall amid overbought conditions of the 14-bar RSI.
As a result, chances are high for the pair’s pullback towards 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels of 1.3210 and then towards 1.3135 respectively.
However, a confluence of 200-bar SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 1.3050 will restrict the pair’s further declines.
Meanwhile, pair’s sustained break above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.3282, can challenge December 16 high of 1.3423.
During the quote’s run-up beyond 1.3423, the yearly top surrounding 1.3515 will be the Bull’s choice.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levles
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3255
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.3246
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3116
|Daily SMA50
|1.298
|Daily SMA100
|1.2677
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3285
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3102
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3119
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2905
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3172
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3137
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3394
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3503
