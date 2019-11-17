GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Sellers lurk around 4-week-old trendline amid overbought RSI

  • GBP/USD stays below the short-term key resistance line despite witnessing a gap-up opening.
  • The one-week-old rising trend line can act as immediate support while 1.3000 could keep luring buyers.

With the GBP/USD buyers’ failure to cross nearly a one-month-old falling trend line, a short-term rising support line gains market attention. The quote seesaws near 1.2917 during the early Asian session on Monday.

Considering the fundamentals, today’s speech from the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is likely to offer another upside push to the cable after recently positive sentiment favored the pair’s run-up.

Read: UK PM Johnson will pledge an end to Brexit uncertainty at CBI event later on Monday

Technically, a week-long ascending trend line, at 1.2850, will be the immediate concern for sellers ahead of an upward sloping trend line since mid-October, around 1.2800, followed by 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.2740.

In a case prices decline below 1.2740, bears will target 1.2700 and October 14 low at 1.2515.

On the contrary, 1.3000 and the previous month high around 1.3015 can question bulls even if they manage to cross the aforementioned resistance line at 1.2930. Also doubting the pair’s upside is overbought conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI).

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2916
Today Daily Change 11 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 1.2905
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2874
Daily SMA50 1.2622
Daily SMA100 1.2461
Daily SMA200 1.2703
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2918
Previous Daily Low 1.2867
Previous Weekly High 1.2918
Previous Weekly Low 1.2785
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2899
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2887
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2875
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2845
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2823
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2926
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2948
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2978

 

 

