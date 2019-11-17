GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Sellers lurk around 4-week-old trendline amid overbought RSI

- GBP/USD stays below the short-term key resistance line despite witnessing a gap-up opening.
- The one-week-old rising trend line can act as immediate support while 1.3000 could keep luring buyers.
With the GBP/USD buyers’ failure to cross nearly a one-month-old falling trend line, a short-term rising support line gains market attention. The quote seesaws near 1.2917 during the early Asian session on Monday.
Considering the fundamentals, today’s speech from the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is likely to offer another upside push to the cable after recently positive sentiment favored the pair’s run-up.
Read: UK PM Johnson will pledge an end to Brexit uncertainty at CBI event later on Monday
Technically, a week-long ascending trend line, at 1.2850, will be the immediate concern for sellers ahead of an upward sloping trend line since mid-October, around 1.2800, followed by 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.2740.
In a case prices decline below 1.2740, bears will target 1.2700 and October 14 low at 1.2515.
On the contrary, 1.3000 and the previous month high around 1.3015 can question bulls even if they manage to cross the aforementioned resistance line at 1.2930. Also doubting the pair’s upside is overbought conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI).
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2916
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.2905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2874
|Daily SMA50
|1.2622
|Daily SMA100
|1.2461
|Daily SMA200
|1.2703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2918
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2867
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2918
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2785
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2899
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2887
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2875
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2845
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2823
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2948
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2978
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
