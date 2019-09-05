GBP/USD technical analysis: Sellers hold back the run-up towards 50-DMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD fails to extend the latest recovery.
  • Sellers lurk around 1.2240/50 area, highlighting 21-DMA support.
  • Buyers can look for 50-DMA during further upside.

GBP/USD buyers’ ability to clear 1.2240/50 resistance-zone seems losing momentum as the pair takes the rounds to 1.2245 ahead of the UK open on Thursday.

With the pair’s failure to rise beyond 1.2240/50 region, including 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of May-September declines and a five-month-old downward sloping trend-line, sellers can again look for 21-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 1.2155.

It should, however, be noted that additional selling pressure below 1.2155 will have lesser stops, namely 1.2030 and 1.2015, before visiting the key 1.2000 mark.

On the upside, 50-DMA near 1.2310 could please buyers whereas 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2430 and 100-DMA level of 1.2550 stand tall to challenge the bulls.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2242
Today Daily Change -14 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 1.2256
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2151
Daily SMA50 1.2316
Daily SMA100 1.2558
Daily SMA200 1.2755
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2258
Previous Daily Low 1.2071
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2187
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2143
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2132
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2008
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1944
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2319
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2383
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2507

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

