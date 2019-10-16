GBP/USD technical analysis: Sellers await entry below near-term rising trendline, 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD declines from a five-month high.
  • A rising trend-line since July-end, 200-day SMA act as immediate key support.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement could please buyers during further upside.

Despite the failure to rise beyond May-end top, the GBP/USD pair stays above the key supports as it traders near 1.2750 while heading into the London open on Wednesday.

The pair needs to decline below an upward sloping trend-line since July-end, at 1.2745, adjacent to 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.2714, in order to revisit 1.2585/80 horizontal support comprising mid-July highs and September month top.

Given the bears’ dominance past-1.2580, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March-September declines, at 1.2505 could become their favorite.

On the upside break above 1.2800, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.2840, will please bulls whereas April month low nearing 1.2865 and 1.2900 round-figure might be their targets afterward.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2755
Today Daily Change -29 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.23%
Today daily open 1.2784
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2405
Daily SMA50 1.2293
Daily SMA100 1.2413
Daily SMA200 1.2714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2801
Previous Daily Low 1.2602
Previous Weekly High 1.2707
Previous Weekly Low 1.2194
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2725
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2678
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2657
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.253
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2458
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2856
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2928
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3056

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

