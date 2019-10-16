GBP/USD technical analysis: Sellers await entry below near-term rising trendline, 200-day SMA

- GBP/USD declines from a five-month high.
- A rising trend-line since July-end, 200-day SMA act as immediate key support.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement could please buyers during further upside.
Despite the failure to rise beyond May-end top, the GBP/USD pair stays above the key supports as it traders near 1.2750 while heading into the London open on Wednesday.
The pair needs to decline below an upward sloping trend-line since July-end, at 1.2745, adjacent to 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.2714, in order to revisit 1.2585/80 horizontal support comprising mid-July highs and September month top.
Given the bears’ dominance past-1.2580, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March-September declines, at 1.2505 could become their favorite.
On the upside break above 1.2800, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.2840, will please bulls whereas April month low nearing 1.2865 and 1.2900 round-figure might be their targets afterward.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2755
|Today Daily Change
|-29 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.2784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2405
|Daily SMA50
|1.2293
|Daily SMA100
|1.2413
|Daily SMA200
|1.2714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2801
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2602
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2707
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2678
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2657
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2856
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2928
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3056
