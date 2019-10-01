GBP/USD technical analysis: Rollercoaster Tuesday for Cable, settling near 1.2300 handle

  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.2200 handle.
  • Irish backstop news sent GBP higher across the board. 
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The Sterling is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). In the New York session, the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 10-year lows at 47.8 vs. 50.1 forecast, weakening USD while the Irish backstop news sent GBP higher across the board. 
 
 
 

 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. A break below the 1.2200 level would expose the 1.2157 support on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute 

 
The Pound/US Dollar exchange is trading below the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.2280 and 1.2340 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2275
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.2292
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2369
Daily SMA50 1.2262
Daily SMA100 1.2449
Daily SMA200 1.273
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2348
Previous Daily Low 1.2275
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2271
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.232
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2262
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2232
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2334
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2377
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2407

 

 

