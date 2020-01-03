GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Remains vulnerable near weekly lows

- GBP/USD remains under some selling pressure for the second straight session.
- Weakness below 1.3135-30 region was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday and dropped to the lower end of its weekly trading range on softer UK PMI.
Sustained weakness below the 1.3135-30 confluence support – 200-hour EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.2905 downfall – was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts maintained their bearish bias and support prospects for a further near-term depreciating move amid persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit.
However, oscillators on the daily chart, though have been losing traction, are yet to confirm the negative bias and thus, warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets.
Nevertheless, the pair still seems poised to extend the fall towards 23.6% Fibo. level, near the 1.3030 region, which if broken will set the stage for extension of the recent corrective slide from over 18-month tops set in December.
On the flip side, the 1.3155-60 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance, above which the pair might head back towards testing 50% Fibo. level near the 1.3195-1.3200 supply zone.
A subsequent strength beyond the 1.3230 resistance level has the potential to lift the pair further towards its next major hurdle near the 1.3265-70 region (61.8% Fibo. tested earlier this week).
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3088
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.3139
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3122
|Daily SMA50
|1.2992
|Daily SMA100
|1.27
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.327
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3115
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3119
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2905
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3174
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3211
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.308
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3021
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3234
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3329
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3388
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
