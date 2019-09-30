GBP/USD technical analysis: Recovery below 1.2400 stays doubtful

  • GBP/USD bounces off 200-bar SMA amid oversold RSI.
  • 100-bar SMA, six-day long falling trend-line restricts near-term upside.

Not only 50% Fibonacci retracement of current month upside but 200-bar simple moving average (SMA) also triggers the GBP/USD pair’s pullback. In doing so, the pair takes the bids to 1.2300 while heading into the UK opening on Monday.

Also supporting the recovery is oversold conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI).

As a result, prices may revisit a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2345. However, pair’s further upside will be challenged by the 1.2400 resistance confluence including 100-bar SMA and a falling trend-line from September 20.

In a case, the quote rallies beyond 1.2400, last week’s high surrounding 1.2500 and the monthly top nearing 1.2555 could motivate buyers.

Alternatively, a downside break of 1.2270 could exert further pressure towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2200 whereas 1.2180, 1.2080 and 1.2000 might flash on bears’ radar afterward.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.23
Today Daily Change 12 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 1.2288
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2358
Daily SMA50 1.2266
Daily SMA100 1.2456
Daily SMA200 1.2732
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2341
Previous Daily Low 1.2271
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2271
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2298
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2314
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2259
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.223
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2329
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.237
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2399

 

 

