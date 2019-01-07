GBP/USD technical analysis: Post-UK PMI slide tests 50% Fibo. level, poised to weaken further

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Having failed to sustain at higher levels on Friday, the GBP/USD pair met with some fresh supply at the start of a new trading week.
  • The bearish slide accelerated further following the disappointing release of UK manufacturing PMI, dragging the pair below mid-1.2600s.

A sustained intraday weakness below 200-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and aggravated the selling pressure. Meanwhile, the appearance of a death cross (50-period SMA falling below 200-period SMA) on the 1-hourly chart sets the stage for a further intraday downfall.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have again started gaining negative momentum and add credence to the bearish outlook, which will be confirmed on a sustained break through 50% Fibo. level of the 1.2506-1.2784 recent recovery move.

Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to turn vulnerable and aim towards challenging the 1.2600 handle en-route the 1.2570 horizontal support, while any attempted bounce might now confront some fresh supply near 38.2% Fibo. level - around the 1.2675-80 region.

Overview
Today last price 1.2648
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 1.2695
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2676
Daily SMA50 1.2789
Daily SMA100 1.2945
Daily SMA200 1.2918
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2735
Previous Daily Low 1.2664
Previous Weekly High 1.2784
Previous Weekly Low 1.2661
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2708
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2691
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2661
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2626
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2589
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2732
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2769
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2804

 

 

