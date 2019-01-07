GBP/USD technical analysis: Post-UK PMI slide tests 50% Fibo. level, poised to weaken further

Having failed to sustain at higher levels on Friday, the GBP/USD pair met with some fresh supply at the start of a new trading week.

The bearish slide accelerated further following the disappointing release of UK manufacturing PMI, dragging the pair below mid-1.2600s.

A sustained intraday weakness below 200-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and aggravated the selling pressure. Meanwhile, the appearance of a death cross (50-period SMA falling below 200-period SMA) on the 1-hourly chart sets the stage for a further intraday downfall.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have again started gaining negative momentum and add credence to the bearish outlook, which will be confirmed on a sustained break through 50% Fibo. level of the 1.2506-1.2784 recent recovery move.

Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to turn vulnerable and aim towards challenging the 1.2600 handle en-route the 1.2570 horizontal support, while any attempted bounce might now confront some fresh supply near 38.2% Fibo. level - around the 1.2675-80 region.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart