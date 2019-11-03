GBP/USD technical analysis: Positive beyond 61.8% Fibo, 1.2780/90 support confluence

  • GBP/USD takes the bids towards six-month-old falling resistance line.
  • A downside break of 1.2780 could recall 200-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement.

With its sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September downpour, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2940 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday.

The quote now preparing to confront a downward sloping trend line since September month start, at 1.3000, in order to justify its strength in confronting the previous month high close to 1.3015.

In a case where prices manage to stay positive beyond 1.3015, the 1.3100 could offer an intermediate halt to the rally targeting May month high of 1.3178.

On the contrary, pair’s daily closing below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2842 can fetch prices to 1.2790/80 support confluence including 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), late-June high and the late-October low.

Should there be an increased downside below 1.2780, 200-day SMA level of 1.2710 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2670 will lure bears.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2934
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.2936
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2741
Daily SMA50 1.2492
Daily SMA100 1.2442
Daily SMA200 1.2712
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2973
Previous Daily Low 1.2926
Previous Weekly High 1.2976
Previous Weekly Low 1.2804
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2944
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2955
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2917
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2898
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.287
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2964
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2992
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3011

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

