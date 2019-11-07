GBP/USD technical analysis: Plummets to near 2-week lows, challenges 1.2800 support area

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Intraday uptick faced rejection near 1.2880 confluence resistance.
  • Two BoE MPC members voted for a rate cut and weighed further.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its attempted intraday positive move and started retreating from the 1.2880 confluence resistance – comprising of 200-hour EMA and a short-term descending trend-line. The rejection slide accelerated further after two BoE MPC members unexpectedly voted for an interest rate cut.
 
The pair dropped to fresh 1-1/2 week lows immediately after the announcement and is currently placed near the lower band of its recent trading range, just above the 1.2800 handle. Weakness below the mentioned support might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the hourly charts have been drifting lower in the bearish territory but are already flashing slightly oversold conditions. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart – though have eased from the recent highs – maintained their bullish bias and thus, warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets.
 
Having said that, a sustained break below the 1.2800-1.2790 region might still turn the pair vulnerable to continue with its downward trajectory and aim towards testing the 1.2700 round-figure mark. An intermediate support is pegged near mid-1.2700s, though is unlikely to provide any immediate respite to the GBP bulls.
 
On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.2845-50 region, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt toward clearing the 1.2880 confluence barrier. The momentum could further get extended beyond the 1.2900 handle towards the next major hurdle near the 1.2935-40 region.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2816
Today Daily Change -0.0040
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1.2856
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2836
Daily SMA50 1.253
Daily SMA100 1.2451
Daily SMA200 1.2708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2898
Previous Daily Low 1.2843
Previous Weekly High 1.2976
Previous Weekly Low 1.2804
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2864
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2877
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2834
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2811
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2779
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2889
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2921
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2944

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1054, the weekly low

EUR/USD nears 1.1054, the weekly low

The shared currency failed to recover substantially on risk-appetite, undermined by European Commission’s decision to cut growth forecast for this year and the next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision

GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls

USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls

The US and China will remove tariffs if a deal is reached. Risk-related sentiment keeps seesawing with trade-related headlines. USD/JPY near a critical resistance area, large stops suspected above 109.30.

USD/JPY News

Gold: challenging weekly lows near $1,480.00

Gold: challenging weekly lows near $1,480.00

The selling pressure around the precious metal has re-emerged in the second half of the week, pushing prices to the vicinity of the $1,480 region per ounce troy, or weekly lows.

Gold News

Risk appetite finds some legs

Risk appetite finds some legs

China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures