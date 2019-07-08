GBP/USD technical analysis: Oversold RSI, falling wedge challenge bears

- Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 50-day EMA drags the GBP/USD pair downward.
- Five-month-old descending trend-line, late-2018 and early year lows can challenge sellers as RSI remains oversold.
GBP/USD’s failure to decline beneath 6-month low flashed on Friday favors the odds for the quote’s recovery as it takes the rounds to 1.2530 while heading into the UK open on Monday.
Not only December 2018 low of 1.2477 and the current year bottom around 1.2438 but a descending trend-line since mid-February, forming part of a broad falling wedge, also limits the pair’s declines around 1.2460.
If bears refrain from respecting oversold conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI), April 2017 low surrounding 1.2366 could become their favorite.
On the contrary, 1.2600 and 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) level close to 1.2640 can keep limiting pair’s near-term upside.
However, pair’s advances past-1.2640 may find it hard to cross 9-week old trend-line resistance of 1.2691, a break of which will confirm the bullish technical pattern in turn supporting the price rally towards 1.3300 theoretical figure.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.253
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2525
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2665
|Daily SMA50
|1.2815
|Daily SMA100
|1.2955
|Daily SMA200
|1.2927
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2588
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2706
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2481
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2522
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2475
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2424
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2368
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2582
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2689
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured above 1.1200 amid dovish ECB comments
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, yet unable to recover. ECB member Benoit Coeure has said that accommodative policy is needed more than ever and opened the door to QE.
GBP/USD consolidating its losses above 1.2500 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, close to the six-month lows it dropped to after the robust US NFP. Uncertainty about Brexit and fears of an outright recession weigh on the pound.
USD/JPY: pressuring critical resistance area
Japanese data mixed, machinery orders indicate that the economy keeps contracting. Equities remain under selling pressure as a result of a robust US NFP released Friday.
Gold recovers above critical $1400 handle following Friday's sharp fall
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $20 on Friday and closed the week below the critical $1400 mark. With the markets going into a consolidation phase in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and geopolitical developments.
ETH bets on leading the conquest of the Moon
ETH/BTC shows a considerable robust bullish configuration. BTC/USD looks resilient and refuses falls. XRP/USD remains lethargic awaiting a catalyst.