GBP/USD technical analysis: Overbought RSI favors another pullback

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, aims for monthly high.
  • Overbought RSI conditions can recall 100-bar SMA on the chart.

The GBP/USD pair’s U-turn from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement flashes 1.2630 as a quote while heading into the London open on Tuesday.

The pair now aims for monthly tops nearing 1.2710 whereas June month high nearing 1.2785 and April lows close to 1.2920 will gain bulls’ attention afterward.

However, overbought conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) seem to favor pair’s another pullback towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2530 prior to highlighting 38.2% Fibonacci retracement figure of 1.2420 for bears.

During the pair’s extended downpour below 1.2420, 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2365 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2245 seem the key to watch.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2631
Today Daily Change 25 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 1.2606
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2391
Daily SMA50 1.2281
Daily SMA100 1.2412
Daily SMA200 1.2714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.265
Previous Daily Low 1.2515
Previous Weekly High 1.2707
Previous Weekly Low 1.2194
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2567
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2599
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.253
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2455
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2395
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2666
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2726
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2801

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ticks up ahead of German figures

EUR/USD ticks up ahead of German figures

EUR/USD is advancing within its narrow range trading ahead of the German ZEW figures. The IMF is set to cut its global growth forecasts. The US and China still have work to do on the trade deal.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps above 1.2650 on Brexit hopes

GBP/USD jumps above 1.2650 on Brexit hopes

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650, buoyed by reports that Britain is set to table a new Brexit proposal and that a deal can be reached. The UK jobs report is due out.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY unchanged on 108 handle in Tokyo opening hour, eyes on key events

USD/JPY unchanged on 108 handle in Tokyo opening hour, eyes on key events

USD/JPY is steady in Tokyo's opening hour, down -0.02% despite the concerns over the 'Phase1' deal made between China and the US on Friday. Looking ahead, eyes are on US Industrial Production and Fed speakers.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bears look for a break below the trendline support

Gold: Bears look for a break below the trendline support

The price had been sent lower below the 21 and 50-day MA converging and the 7th Oct lows. Trendline support guards a test of a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1480 will be encouraged. 

Gold News

Forex Today: Fresh Brexit hope lifts GBP/USD, mixed opinions about the US-Sino deal, Fed-speak eyed

Forex Today: Fresh Brexit hope lifts GBP/USD, mixed opinions about the US-Sino deal, Fed-speak eyed

Brexit: The Telegraph reports that a deal is taking shape and a mood of "cautious optimism" among negotiators." The news keeps the pound bid. On the other hand, the EU is skeptical about the chances of reaching a deal by Thursday's EU Summit. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures