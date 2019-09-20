GBP/USD technical analysis: Overbought RSI favors a pullback from 2-month high

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD trades at the two-month top, inside a one-week-old rising trend-channel.
  • Overbought RSI might trigger pair’s pullback to channel support.

Overbought conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) creates doubts on the GBP/USD’s further advances as it trades near 1.2555 ahead of the UK open on Friday.

While looking at the last week's movement, the pair forms rising channel pattern, which in turn favors the pair’s gradual upside. However, contrasting RSI signal could trigger a pullback towards the channel support figure of 1.2460, with 1.2500 being immediate support.

Should sellers fetch the quote below 1.2460, 1.2385/80 horizontal-area including last week's top and current week’s bottom will be in the spotlight.

On the upside, multiple highs marked in May month close to 1.2585/80 and 1.2600 can question buyers ahead of taming them with the channel resistance figure of 1.2655.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.256
Today Daily Change 38 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.30%
Today daily open 1.2522
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2308
Daily SMA50 1.2278
Daily SMA100 1.2496
Daily SMA200 1.2739
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2561
Previous Daily Low 1.2438
Previous Weekly High 1.2508
Previous Weekly Low 1.2234
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2514
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2485
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2453
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2384
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2331
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2576
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2629
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2698

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD looking for a new direction amid contradicting reports about trade talks

EUR/USD looking for a new direction amid contradicting reports about trade talks

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, within familiar ranges. Two White House advisers expressed contradicting accounts of US-Sino trade talks, causing confusion. Germany is mulling green fiscal stimulus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges to two-month highs amid Brexit hopes

GBP/USD surges to two-month highs amid Brexit hopes

GBP/USD has been rising toward 1.26, the highest since mid-July. EU's Juncker expressed hopes that a Brexit deal could be reached by the October 31 deadline and with a solution other than the backstop.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears eyeing break below 107.45

USD/JPY: Bears eyeing break below 107.45

USD/JPY trades modestly flat, with the bias leaning to the downside, as we wind down into the close for the week following a data-heavy number of sessions which have left more questions unanswered and the outlook murky. 

USD/JPY News

Gold holds on to recovery gains amid trade/political pessimism

Gold holds on to recovery gains amid trade/political pessimism

In addition to bouncing off multi-month-old rising trend-line, Gold gains support form recently downbeat trade/political headlines while taking the bids to $1,500 during Friday’s Asian session.

Gold News

Markets unmoved by Fed cut and pause

Markets unmoved by Fed cut and pause

The Federal Reserve’s latest twist in monetary policy, reducing the fed funds for a second time in two months and then pausing for instructions has left markets without a clear direction on interest rates. Equites ended mixed.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures