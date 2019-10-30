GBP/USD technical analysis: Overbought RSI challenges spinning bottom formation

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • The GBP/USD pair’s pullback during the last one week seems to reverse amid a bullish candlestick pattern.
  • 200-day SMA becomes the key support ahead of September month high.

While considering the pair’s momentum since October 21 on a daily (D1) chart, GBP/USD formed a spinning bottom bullish candlestick pattern on Tuesday. Prices are mildly bid around 1.2870 ahead of the London open on Wednesday.

Despite the bullish formation, a shorter time range and pair’s pullback from the multi-month top, not to forget overbought conditions of 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), keep the prices in check.

In doing so, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.2714 becomes the key as it holds the gate for September month top of 1.2583.

On the contrary, the pair’s upside needs to cross 1.3000 round-figure, in addition to getting validation from 1.3015, to aim for May month high around 1.3180.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2869
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.2868
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.265
Daily SMA50 1.245
Daily SMA100 1.2434
Daily SMA200 1.2715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2906
Previous Daily Low 1.2804
Previous Weekly High 1.3013
Previous Weekly Low 1.2787
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2867
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2843
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2813
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2758
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2711
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2914
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2961
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3016

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Correction has likely ended, focus on German CPI and Fed rate decision

EUR/USD: Correction has likely ended, focus on German CPI and Fed rate decision

EUR/USD's correction from recent highs near 1.1180 has likely ended and that level could come into play again if the German inflation beats estimates and the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivers a dovish rate cut.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Breakout remains elusive even as UK heads for December election

GBP/USD: Breakout remains elusive even as UK heads for December election

GBP/USD remains stuck at key resistance despite the UK parliament approving the December election. A flag breakout on the 4-hour chart would revive the bullish view. The bull flag will likely fail if the Federal Reserve delivers a hawkish rate hike. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY stuck in tight range below 109.00 ahead of FOMC

USD/JPY stuck in tight range below 109.00 ahead of FOMC

USD/JPY sticks to its narrow trading range between 108.80-109.00 so far this Wednesday, as the bulls lack conviction in a technically bearish set-up, with markets beginning to discount the optimum of a Sino/US trade deal in the lead up to the Fed rate decision. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bounces off three-month-old rising trendline ahead of Fed

Gold: Bounces off three-month-old rising trendline ahead of Fed

With the recent trade/political headlines renewing risk aversion, Gold prices jump from a three-month-old ascending support line to trade near the 1490 region ahead of Wednesday's FOMC rate decision. 

Gold News

Federal Reserve Oct 29-30 FOMC Preview: Three and done

Federal Reserve Oct 29-30 FOMC Preview: Three and done

The US economy has changed little since the September 18th FOMC voted to cut the fed funds rate a second time. Third quarter growth estimates from the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow were running at 1.9% the week of the September meeting. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures