GBP/USD technical analysis: Once again faces rejection near 200-day SMA

- The pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above 50% Fibo. level.
- Technical set-up warrants some caution before placing any aggressive bets.
The GBP/USD pair continued with its struggle to make it through the very important 200-day SMA and trimmed a part of the early positive move, back closer to over three-month tops set on Friday.
The overnight bounce from a previous resistance breakpoint turned support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3381-1.1959 downfall and a subsequent move up support prospects for additional gains.
However, the pair's inability to sustain above 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.3381-1.1959 downfall and repeated rejection near the mentioned barrier might be seen as initial signs of bullish exhaustion.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias but are flashing slightly overbought conditions on the 4-hourly chart, further warranting some caution for bullish traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.2700 handle before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move towards reclaiming the 1.2800 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, sustained weakness back below the 1.2600 mark might prompt some technical selling and drag the pair back towards challenging the overnight swing lows, around the 1.2515-10 region.
GBP/USD Daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2634
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2606
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2391
|Daily SMA50
|1.2281
|Daily SMA100
|1.2412
|Daily SMA200
|1.2714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.265
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2515
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2707
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2666
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2726
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2801
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.10 amid downgrades to global growth
EUR/SUD is struggling to hold onto 1.10. The IMF downgraded global growth forecasts. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations but remains depressed.
GBP/USD experiences high volatility amid flow of Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is trading choppily in the 1.26 handle as the EU aims to reach an agreement today and every headline rocks the pair. UK wage growth is mixed with 3.8% when both excluding and including bonuses.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold consolidates in a range below $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the key $1500 psychological mark.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.