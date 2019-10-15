GBP/USD technical analysis: Once again faces rejection near 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above 50% Fibo. level.
  • Technical set-up warrants some caution before placing any aggressive bets.

The GBP/USD pair continued with its struggle to make it through the very important 200-day SMA and trimmed a part of the early positive move, back closer to over three-month tops set on Friday.
 
The overnight bounce from a previous resistance breakpoint turned support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3381-1.1959 downfall and a subsequent move up support prospects for additional gains.
 
However, the pair's inability to sustain above 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.3381-1.1959 downfall and repeated rejection near the mentioned barrier might be seen as initial signs of bullish exhaustion.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias but are flashing slightly overbought conditions on the 4-hourly chart, further warranting some caution for bullish traders.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.2700 handle before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move towards reclaiming the 1.2800 round-figure mark.
 
On the flip side, sustained weakness back below the 1.2600 mark might prompt some technical selling and drag the pair back towards challenging the overnight swing lows, around the 1.2515-10 region.

GBP/USD Daily chart

fxsoriginal

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2634
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.2606
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2391
Daily SMA50 1.2281
Daily SMA100 1.2412
Daily SMA200 1.2714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.265
Previous Daily Low 1.2515
Previous Weekly High 1.2707
Previous Weekly Low 1.2194
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2567
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2599
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.253
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2455
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2395
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2666
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2726
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2801

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

