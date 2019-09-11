GBP/USD technical analysis: On the front-foot inside 4-day old rising channel

By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD is on the bids following short-term rising channel formation.
  • The two-day long descending trend-line limits immediate upside.
  • 200-hour EMA adds strength to the channel’s support.

Although a two-day-old falling trend-line is likely limiting the GBP/USD pair’s immediate upside, the pair continues to follow a short-term rising channel formation, which in turn portrays its strength. The quote seesaws around the intra-day high of 1.2368 while heading into the UK open on Wednesday.

An upside break beyond immediate resistance-line, at 1.2375, could propel prices to latest high surrounding 1.2385 and then to channel’s upper-line near 1.2410.

On the downside, 200-hour exponential moving average (EMA) level and the channel’s lower-line guards the pair’s declines around 1.2265/60, a break of which can quickly drag the quote to 1.2210 support.

During the pair’s further south-run below 1.2210, one-week-low around 1.2165 and 1.2100 will become sellers’ favorites.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2364
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 1.2354
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2202
Daily SMA50 1.229
Daily SMA100 1.2533
Daily SMA200 1.2747
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.238
Previous Daily Low 1.2306
Previous Weekly High 1.2354
Previous Weekly Low 1.1958
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2352
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2334
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2314
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2273
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.224
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2388
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2421
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2462

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD holds the range around 1.1050, awaits ECB

EUR/USD lacks a clear directional bias in the run-up to Thursday's ECB rate decision. The Euro remains supported by the German stimulus talks-led bund yields surge while the US dollar steadies amid trade optimism and higher Treasury yields.

GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2350 ahead of bi-weekly Brexit talks

GBP/USD wavers below 1.5-month highs of 1.2384 amid a lack of fresh catalysts. The UK MPs prepare to oust PM Johnson when the Parliament resumes. The EU/UK diplomats to hold bi-weekly Brexit negotiations. Irish backstop to keep haunting the Brexit negotiations.

USD/JPY continues scaling higher, hits fresh multi-week tops

The USD/JPY pair climbed to fresh six-week tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing a move towards reclaiming the 108.00 round figure mark.

Gold has sunk to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement

The price of gold has sunk to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April-May and summer swing highs of 2019 with the next stop on the radar as being a 38.2% Fibo retracement down at 1446.

Forex Today: Risk tone improves on trade progress, focus shifts to ECB

Market mood improves on fresh US-China trade optimism after Global Times editor reported China will introduce important measures to ease the negative impact of the trade war. Meanwhile, China released tariffs exemption list for products from the US.

