GBP/USD technical analysis: On the front-foot inside 4-day old rising channel

- GBP/USD is on the bids following short-term rising channel formation.
- The two-day long descending trend-line limits immediate upside.
- 200-hour EMA adds strength to the channel’s support.
Although a two-day-old falling trend-line is likely limiting the GBP/USD pair’s immediate upside, the pair continues to follow a short-term rising channel formation, which in turn portrays its strength. The quote seesaws around the intra-day high of 1.2368 while heading into the UK open on Wednesday.
An upside break beyond immediate resistance-line, at 1.2375, could propel prices to latest high surrounding 1.2385 and then to channel’s upper-line near 1.2410.
On the downside, 200-hour exponential moving average (EMA) level and the channel’s lower-line guards the pair’s declines around 1.2265/60, a break of which can quickly drag the quote to 1.2210 support.
During the pair’s further south-run below 1.2210, one-week-low around 1.2165 and 1.2100 will become sellers’ favorites.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2364
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.2354
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2202
|Daily SMA50
|1.229
|Daily SMA100
|1.2533
|Daily SMA200
|1.2747
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.238
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2306
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2354
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1958
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2334
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2314
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2273
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.224
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2388
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2421
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2462
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
