GBP/USD technical analysis: On the defensive below 100-hour EMA

- GBP/USD remains below 100-hour EMA, forms lower-highs on the hourly chart.
- 4-day old support-line seems immediate rest ahead of 1.2080.
GBP/USD stays on the defensive below 100-hour exponential moving average (EMA) while making the rounds to 1.2160 ahead of Tuesday’s London open.
Not only its failure to cross 100-hour EMA but recent lower high formation also increases the odds for the pair’s pullback to an upward sloping trend-line since Thursday, at 1.2124.
Should there be increased selling pressure below 1.2124, 1.2110 and latest low surrounding 1.2080 can please bears.
On the contrary, pair’s sustained a break above 100-hour EMA level of 1.2166 enables it to question current month near 1.2190 whereas 200-hour EMA level around 1.2230 and July 31 top near 1.2250 could lure buyers afterward.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
- R3 1.2277
- R2 1.2233
- R1 1.2189
- PP 1.2145
- S1 1.2101
- S2 1.2057
- S3 1.2013
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
