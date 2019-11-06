GBP/USD technical analysis: Not so bearish and not so bullish while near 1.2700 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy (YoY) for May came in line with expectations at 2.3%. 
  • Earlier in the London session, the Claimant Count Change in May came in at 23.2K vs. 22.9K sending GBP slightly down. 
  • The ranging theme is for now intact.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is consolidating the steep bear run seen in May. The recovery attempt is currently capped at 1.2750 resistance.


GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Cable is trading near 1.2700 and above its 50 and 100 SMA suggesting a stabilization in the medium term.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

The range theme remains intact as Cable is trading between the 1.2650 and 1.2750 level. Bulls need a breakout beyond 1.2750 to reach 1.2800 while bears want a breakdown below 1.2650 to get to 1.2600 figure.

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2701
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.2684
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2705
Daily SMA50 1.29
Daily SMA100 1.2998
Daily SMA200 1.2944
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2736
Previous Daily Low 1.2653
Previous Weekly High 1.2763
Previous Weekly Low 1.261
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2685
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2646
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2608
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2563
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.273
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2775
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2813

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data

EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data

With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting

GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting

While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader  later this Thursday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off

USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off

Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside. 

USD/JPY News

Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion

Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion

With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.

Gold News

US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year

US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year

American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location