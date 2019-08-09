GBP/USD technical analysis: Nosedives to mid-1.2000s, lowest since Jan. 2017

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • After an initial uptick to mid-1.2100s, the GBP/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure and tumbled to near 32-month lows in the aftermath of dismal UK GDP growth figures.
  • The fact that the pair finally found acceptance below the 1.2100 handle and fell below the previous multi-month lows - around the 1.2080 region was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.

Meanwhile, the ongoing steep intraday decline seemed rather unaffected by extremely oversold conditions on hourly/daily charts and clearly indicates that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over.
 
A follow-through selling has the potential to continue exerting downward pressure on the major and hence, a subsequent fall – possibly towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark – now looks a distinct possibility.
 
On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront some supply near the 1.2080 support breakpoint turned resistance and is closely followed by the 1.2100 handle, which if cleared might prompt some near-term short-covering bounce.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2068
Today Daily Change -0.0064
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 1.2132
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2331
Daily SMA50 1.2514
Daily SMA100 1.2739
Daily SMA200 1.2827
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2184
Previous Daily Low 1.2095
Previous Weekly High 1.2384
Previous Weekly Low 1.208
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2129
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.215
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.209
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2048
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2002
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2179
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2226
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2268

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades under 1.1200 amid Italian political uncertainty, trade tensions

EUR/USD trades under 1.1200 amid Italian political uncertainty, trade tensions

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200, stable. The Italian government is in crisis as PM Conte clashes with his deputy Salvini. The US halted Huawei licenses in another battle in the trade war.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits fresh two-year low as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2

GBP/USD hits fresh two-year low as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2050 at the lowest since January 2017 after the UK reported a disappointing 0.2% contraction in the second quarter, stoking fears of recession as Brexit uncertainty looms.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bearish outlook unchanged below 108.90/109.00

USD/JPY: Bearish outlook unchanged below 108.90/109.00

USD/JPY navigates the lower end of the range in sub-106.00 levels. US-China trade dispute remains behind the pair’s price action. The 109.0 region keeps capping the upside for the time being.

USD/JPY News

Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark

Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained confined well within a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse

Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse

The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  