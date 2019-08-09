GBP/USD technical analysis: Nosedives to mid-1.2000s, lowest since Jan. 2017

Meanwhile, the ongoing steep intraday decline seemed rather unaffected by extremely oversold conditions on hourly/daily charts and clearly indicates that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over. A follow-through selling has the potential to continue exerting downward pressure on the major and hence, a subsequent fall – possibly towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark – now looks a distinct possibility. On the flip side, any attempted recovery now seems to confront some supply near the 1.2080 support breakpoint turned resistance and is closely followed by the 1.2100 handle, which if cleared might prompt some near-term short-covering bounce.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.