GBP/USD Technical analysis: Nearing two-month ascending trendline support

GBP/USD is nearing key ascending trendline support.

Daily chart shows a bearish reversal candlestick pattern.

GBP/USD is trading within a touching distance with the support of the trendline connecting Oct. 10 and Nov. 27 lows.

At press time, the trendline support is located at 1.3103 and the pair is seen at 1.3111.

Bearish reversal

The pair carved out a Gravestone Doji on Monday and fell by 1.52% Tuesday, confirming a short-term bearish reversal.

The bearish view would gain credence if the ascending trendline support is breached.

A violation of the trendline support will likely yield a re-test of the former resistance-turned-support of 1.3012.

The hourly chart relative strength index is reporting oversold conditions with a below-30 print. As a result, a minor bounce from the rising trendline support to 1.3150 cannot be ruled out.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3113 Today Daily Change -0.0011 Today Daily Change % -0.08 Today daily open 1.3124 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3053 Daily SMA50 1.2916 Daily SMA100 1.2586 Daily SMA200 1.2701 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3347 Previous Daily Low 1.3099 Previous Weekly High 1.3515 Previous Weekly Low 1.3051 Previous Monthly High 1.2986 Previous Monthly Low 1.2769 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3194 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3252 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3033 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2942 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2785 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3281 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3438 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3529



