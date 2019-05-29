GBP/USD technical analysis: Multiple descending trend-lines favor bears

Immediate trend-line resistances portray weak underlying sentiment despite little change in prices off-late.

1.2600 continues to become strong downside support.

The GBP/USD pair registers sustained trading beneath near-term resistance-lines as it clings to 1.2660 during early Wednesday.

While a fortnight old descending trend-line can turn down immediate upside attempts at 1.2715, nearly four-week-long downward sloping resistance-line at 1.2770 may restrict pair’s further rise.

If buyers manage to conquer 1.2770, 50% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2890, followed by 1.2980 and 1.3000 can become their next targets.

On the flipside, 1.2600 acts as nearby support, a break of should exert more downside pressure on the quote towards 1.2480.

Also, pair’s declines under 1.2480 might not refrain from challenging 1.2430 rest-point comprising lows of the present year.

GBP/USD 4-Hour chart

Trend: Bearish