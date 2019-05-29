GBP/USD technical analysis: Multiple descending trend-lines favor bears

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Immediate trend-line resistances portray weak underlying sentiment despite little change in prices off-late.
  • 1.2600 continues to become strong downside support.

The GBP/USD pair registers sustained trading beneath near-term resistance-lines as it clings to 1.2660 during early Wednesday.

While a fortnight old descending trend-line can turn down immediate upside attempts at 1.2715, nearly four-week-long downward sloping resistance-line at 1.2770 may restrict pair’s further rise.

If buyers manage to conquer 1.2770, 50% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2890, followed by 1.2980 and 1.3000 can become their next targets.

On the flipside, 1.2600 acts as nearby support, a break of should exert more downside pressure on the quote towards 1.2480.

Also, pair’s declines under 1.2480 might not refrain from challenging 1.2430 rest-point comprising lows of the present year.

GBP/USD 4-Hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2663
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 1.2653
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2873
Daily SMA50 1.2985
Daily SMA100 1.3015
Daily SMA200 1.2955
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2703
Previous Daily Low 1.2649
Previous Weekly High 1.2815
Previous Weekly Low 1.2605
Previous Monthly High 1.3196
Previous Monthly Low 1.2865
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2669
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2682
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2634
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2615
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.258
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2687
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2722
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2741

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors' Picks

EUR/USD extends falls on trade tensions, EU disagreement

EUR/USD extends falls on trade tensions, EU disagreement

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1150, down on the day. US-Sino tensions remain elevated as China hints it may block rare earth exports. EU leaders failed to agree on how to divvy up the top jobs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured amid Brexit, trade tensions

GBP/USD pressured amid Brexit, trade tensions

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears regain poise, revisits 2-week lows near 109.15

USD/JPY: Bears regain poise, revisits 2-week lows near 109.15

Risk-off remains at full steam amid falling global yields, US equity futures. Escalating US-China trade tensions, US-Iran rift and global growth fears weigh. Risk trends to dominate amid lack of relevant US macro news.

USD/JPY News

Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction

Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction

Trading the Canadian dollar has not been easy of late as the data provided substantial surprises in both directions -- triggering significant volatility but no clear direction. The BOC's upcoming decision may finally set a course for the loonie.  

Read more

Gold: Buyers confront greenback strength, risk-off in play

Gold: Buyers confront greenback strength, risk-off in play

With the US Dollar (USD) strength restricting Gold from safe-haven benefits, the bullion is taking the rounds near $1280 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

Gold News

