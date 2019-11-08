GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Mildly bid but lower highs setup intact

  • GBP/USD is looking south with the hourly chart flashing lower highs, bear MA cross. 
  • GBP needs to defend the support at 1.2788 to avoid deeper losses.

GBP/USD is flashing green at press time, but the bias remains bearish with lower highs setup intact on the hourly chart

The pair is currently trading at 1.2822, having added more than 10 pips in the last few minutes. 

The outlook as per the hourly chart would turn bullish if the falling trendline resistance at 1.2862 is violated. That, however, looks unlikely, as the US treasury yields are rising. Notably, the 10-year yield has risen from 1.80% to 1.97% - the highest level since Aug. 1. 

Also, the 50-hour moving average has crossed below the 200-hour average to indicate the path of least resistance is to the downside.

The pair, therefore, looks set to test key support at 1.2788 (Oct. 24 low). A violation there would establish a lower high, lower low setup on the daily chart and yield a deeper drop to 1.2579 (July 12 low).

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.282
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1.2856
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2836
Daily SMA50 1.253
Daily SMA100 1.2451
Daily SMA200 1.2708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2898
Previous Daily Low 1.2843
Previous Weekly High 1.2976
Previous Weekly Low 1.2804
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2864
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2877
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2834
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2811
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2779
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2889
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2921
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2944

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

GBP/USD: Mildly bid but lower highs setup intact

