GBP/USD technical analysis: Looks north with double bottom breakout

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD's double bottom breakout has put the bulls in a commanding position.
  • The pair may shake out weak hands before rising to 1.25.

GBP/USD closed above 1.2310 (Aug. 27 high) on Thursday, confirming a double bottom breakout on the daily chart.

A double bottom breakout is a bullish reversal pattern and its reliability is high when it appears following an established downtrend, which is the case here.

The breakout has created room for a rally to 1.26 (target as per the measured move method). That said, markets often shake out weak hands by revisiting the former resistance-turned-support before building on the breakout.

So, a pullback to levels below 1.2310 (former resistance-turned-support of the neckline) before rising toward the immediate resistance at 1.25.

Supporting the bullish case are the above-50 reading on the relative strength index and the positive moving average convergence divergence histogram. The 50-day moving average has also shed the bearish bias (bottoming out).

As of writing, the pair is sidelined around 1.2329, representing little change on the day.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2329
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.2331
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2161
Daily SMA50 1.2309
Daily SMA100 1.2552
Daily SMA200 1.2753
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2354
Previous Daily Low 1.221
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2299
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2265
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2243
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2154
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2099
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2387
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2442
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2531

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trims daily gains post-ISM non-manufacturing report

EUR/USD trims daily gains post-ISM non-manufacturing report

US Services activity was much better than anticipated in August, leading to a nice dollar’s recovery. EUR/USD retreated from 1.1084, now struggling to retain the green in the 1.1030 price zone. Eyes now turning toward the NFP report.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Looks north with double bottom breakout

GBP/USD: Looks north with double bottom breakout

GBP/USD closed above 1.2310 (Aug. 27 high) on Thursday, confirming a double bottom breakout on the daily chart. A double bottom breakout is a bullish reversal pattern.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds the 107 handle in Tokyo opening hour ahead of NFPs

USD/JPY holds the 107 handle in Tokyo opening hour ahead of NFPs

USD/JPY was rising overnight from 106.40 to 107.23 which was a one-month high with a bounce in US stocks and a recovery in US data, a welcome surprise following the disappointment in the IS ISM manufacturing data.

USD/JPY News

Gold refrains from further declines below 2-week low as traders adjust risk preferences

Gold refrains from further declines below 2-week low as traders adjust risk preferences

Having slumped more than 2% the previous day, Gold prices are taking a break near two-week low while trading around $1,518 amid initial Asian session on Friday. Cautious mode on ahead of the key data/events.

Gold News

US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Against all odds

US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Against all odds

Non-farm payrolls are expected add 158,000 new workers in August after May’s gain of 164,000. The unemployment rate is predicted to be unchanged at 3.7%. August payrolls predicted to be at trend.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures