GBP/USD technical analysis: Latest pullback falls short of defeating the bears

- GBP/USD stays below multiple key resistances despite recovering from a two-week low.
- The four-day-long falling trend-line could trigger another bounce.
Although oversold conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) triggered the GBP/USD pair’s recent pullback from a two-week low, prices are yet under pressure while flashing 1.2335 prior to the UK open on Friday.
Not only a falling trend-line from late-Wednesday, at 1.2355, but 50-hour moving average (HMA) level of 1.2365 also limits the pair’s immediate upside.
In addition to that, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2400 and a week-old descending trend-line at 1.2430 could also question buyers past-1.2365.
Meanwhile, pair’s declines can revisit 1.2300 and 1.2290 consecutive rest points whereas short-term falling support-line at 1.2270 may trigger pair’s another U-turn.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2332
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.2323
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2352
|Daily SMA50
|1.227
|Daily SMA100
|1.2463
|Daily SMA200
|1.2734
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2382
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2303
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2393
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2333
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2351
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2369
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2415
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2448
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
