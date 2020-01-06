GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Intraday positive move falters near 100-hour SMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD finds decent support near mid-1.3000s and regains positive traction.
  • The technical set-up might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.

The GBP/USD pair stalled its recent pullback from a resistance marked by 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.2905 downfall and managed to find decent support near mid-1.3000s. The mentioned region nears the 23.6% Fibo. level support and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

The pair regained positive traction amid some renewed US dollar selling bias and got an additional boost following the release of stronger-than-expected UK Services PMI. The momentum lifted the pair further beyond 200-hour SMA, albeit failed to make it through 100-hour SMA resistance near the 1.3175 region.

This is closely followed by the 1.3200 handle (50% Fibo.), which if cleared decisively might be seen as a trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move back towards mid-1.3200s. The momentum could further get extended towards the recent swing high resistance near the 1.3285 region.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily charts have managed to hold in the bullish territory and again started gaining positive momentum on hourly charts. The set-up support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move, though Brexit uncertainty warrant some caution for aggressive traders.

On the flip side, the 1.3100 round-figure mark now seems to act as immediate support ahead of the 1.3075 horizontal zone and the 1.3050 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards testing sub-1.30 levels.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3139
Today Daily Change 0.0065
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 1.3074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3118
Daily SMA50 1.2997
Daily SMA100 1.2709
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3161
Previous Daily Low 1.3053
Previous Weekly High 1.3285
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3094
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.312
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2988
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2923
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3139
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3204
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3246

 

 

