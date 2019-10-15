GBP/USD technical analysis: Inside day makes Tuesday's close pivotal

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD created an inside bar candlestick on Monday, neutralizing the immediate bullish setup. 
  • A close above 1.2650 is needed to revive the bullish setup. 

GBP/USD created an inside bar candlestick pattern on Monday, making Tuesday's GMT close pivotal.

An inside bar occurs when the daily high and low falls within the preceding day's trading range. On Monday, the pair hit a high and low of 1.2650 and 1.2516, respectively, and the trading range fell well within Friday's high and low of 1.2707 and 1.2406.

Monday's inside bar has neutralized the bullish view put forward by Friday's upside break of the trendline connecting March 13 and May 6 highs.

The outlook would again turn bullish if the pair closes Tuesday above Monday's inside bar high of 1.2650. That would imply a continuation of the rally from recent lows near 1.22. On the way higher, the 200-day moving average at 1.2710 may prove a tough nut to crack. The average capped upside on Friday.

The outlook would turn bearish if the pair ends Tuesday below 1.2516 (Monday's low). As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.2614, representing marginal gains on the day.  

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2614
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.2606
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2391
Daily SMA50 1.2281
Daily SMA100 1.2412
Daily SMA200 1.2714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.265
Previous Daily Low 1.2515
Previous Weekly High 1.2707
Previous Weekly Low 1.2194
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2567
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2599
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.253
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2455
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2395
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2666
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2726
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2801

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD: Doji on D1, 1.1040/45 resistance question latest recovery

EUR/USD: Doji on D1, 1.1040/45 resistance question latest recovery

The EUR/USD pair’s latest recovery seems to be challenged soon considering Monday’s Doji candlestick formation on D1 and nearness to the key resistance-confluence. The quote currently takes the bids to 1.1030.

EUR/USD News

