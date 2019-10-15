GBP/USD technical analysis: Inside day makes Tuesday's close pivotal

- GBP/USD created an inside bar candlestick on Monday, neutralizing the immediate bullish setup.
- A close above 1.2650 is needed to revive the bullish setup.
GBP/USD created an inside bar candlestick pattern on Monday, making Tuesday's GMT close pivotal.
An inside bar occurs when the daily high and low falls within the preceding day's trading range. On Monday, the pair hit a high and low of 1.2650 and 1.2516, respectively, and the trading range fell well within Friday's high and low of 1.2707 and 1.2406.
Monday's inside bar has neutralized the bullish view put forward by Friday's upside break of the trendline connecting March 13 and May 6 highs.
The outlook would again turn bullish if the pair closes Tuesday above Monday's inside bar high of 1.2650. That would imply a continuation of the rally from recent lows near 1.22. On the way higher, the 200-day moving average at 1.2710 may prove a tough nut to crack. The average capped upside on Friday.
The outlook would turn bearish if the pair ends Tuesday below 1.2516 (Monday's low). As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.2614, representing marginal gains on the day.
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2614
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2606
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2391
|Daily SMA50
|1.2281
|Daily SMA100
|1.2412
|Daily SMA200
|1.2714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.265
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2515
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2707
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2666
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2726
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2801
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Doji on D1, 1.1040/45 resistance question latest recovery
The EUR/USD pair’s latest recovery seems to be challenged soon considering Monday’s Doji candlestick formation on D1 and nearness to the key resistance-confluence. The quote currently takes the bids to 1.1030.
GBP/USD: Inside day makes Tuesday's close pivotal
GBP/USD created an inside bar candlestick pattern on Monday, making Tuesday's GMT close pivotal. An inside bar occurs when the daily high and low falls within the preceding day's trading range. The pair hit a high at 1.2650.
USD/JPY unchanged on 108 handle in Tokyo opening hour, eyes on key events
USD/JPY is steady in Tokyo's opening hour, down -0.02% despite the concerns over the 'Phase1' deal made between China and the US on Friday. Looking ahead, eyes are on US Industrial Production and Fed speakers.
Gold: Bears look for a break below the trendline support
The price had been sent lower below the 21 and 50-day MA converging and the 7th Oct lows. Trendline support guards a test of a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1480 will be encouraged.
UK jobs report preview: GBP/USD set to react to figures that go with the Brexit mood
Finding a job in the UK is more accessible than in the past and pay is rising – but that does not move the pound these days. The employment report is scheduled two days ahead of the critical EU Summit and 16 ahead of Brexit Day.