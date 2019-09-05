GBP/USD technical analysis: Impressive Sterling rebound breaks above August highs, trading near 1.2330

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Sterling is breaking above the August highs.
  • The broad-based USD weakness also supports GBP/USD strength.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The GBP/USD currency pair is in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the Sterling is rebounding sharply from multi-year lows as the bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. Additionally, the broad-based US Dollar weakness is adding to the GBP/USD strength.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is challenging the 1.2348 level as the market is trading above the main SMAs. If buyers overcome 1.2348, the market is set to move up towards 1.2384 and 1.2422 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is trading near its daily highs while above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support can be seen at 1.2312, 1.2281 and 1.2243 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2332
Today Daily Change 0.0076
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 1.2256
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2151
Daily SMA50 1.2316
Daily SMA100 1.2558
Daily SMA200 1.2755
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2258
Previous Daily Low 1.2071
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2187
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2143
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2132
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2008
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1944
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2319
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2383
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2507

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

