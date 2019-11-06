GBP/USD technical analysis: Immediate resistance-line stops buyers targeting 100-HMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Descending trend-line, 100-HMA limits upside before the key British jobs report.
  • A week-long support-line and 1.2610 may entertain short-term sellers.

Gradual declines of the GBP/USD pair remains in play ahead of the UK employment data as it quotes 1.2680 while heading into the London open on Tuesday.

Forecasts suggest an improvement in the average hours including bonus to 3.4% form 3.2% and a rise in the headline unemployment rate from 3.8% to 3.9%.

Descending trend-line from Friday portrays the pair’s immediate declines and also stops it from rising near 1.2685.

On the break of 1.2685, 100-hour moving average (HMA) level of 1.2705 may flash on buyers’ radar while 1.2745 and recent tops around 1.2765 can lure them afterward.

Meanwhile, a week-long upward sloping support-line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2660 can be targeted if holding short positions.

However, a sustained break of 1.2660 can quickly drag prices to 1.2610 and then to late-May bottom at 1.2560.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2679
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.2684
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2705
Daily SMA50 1.29
Daily SMA100 1.2998
Daily SMA200 1.2944
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2736
Previous Daily Low 1.2653
Previous Weekly High 1.2763
Previous Weekly Low 1.261
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2685
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2646
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2608
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2563
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.273
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2775
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2813

 

 

