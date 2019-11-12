GBP/USD technical analysis: Hourly chart trends lower but finds support ahead of 1.28

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • GBP/USD finds intraday support at 1.2820 after falling earlier in the session.
  • The low of 1.2769 is still the support level in focus.

 

GBP/USD Hourly Chart

GBP/USD is trading -0.13% lower today but this is mostly due to some strength in the greenback.

Today there was some earnings data which came in mixed. Average earnings missed on expectations while the employment change was positive.

The hourly chart broke the trendline to the upside and the price did come back to test the break but found support at 1.2820.

The key support level still remains at 1.2769 which is the consolidation low on the daily chart.

On the topside, if this trend is to continue higher then 1.3013 is the resistance level to beat.

Right now it seems a break lower is more likely but this will depend on the dollar strength we see in the afternoon. 

It seems to be a theme that when the US come to market dollars get bought. Also later in the session, the key event of the day is the Trump speech at 17:00 London time.

 

GBP/USD analysis

Additional Levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2834
Today Daily Change  -0.0018
Today Daily Change %  -0.14
Today daily open 1.2852
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2874
Daily SMA50 1.2571
Daily SMA100 1.2454
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2899
Previous Daily Low 1.2785
Previous Weekly High 1.2943
Previous Weekly Low 1.2769
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2855
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2829
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2792
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2731
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2678
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2906
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2959
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.302

 

 

