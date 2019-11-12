GBP/USD technical analysis: Holds above a descending trend-line resistance breakpoint

- The pair extended overnight late pullback from the 1.2900 mark.
- The intraday slide showed some resilience below the 100-hour SMA.
The GBP/USD pair extended previous session's pullback from the 1.2900 neighbourhood and witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday. The pair, however, showed some resilience below 100-hour SMA and managed to find some support near a one-week-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, around the 1.2820 area.
The mentioned region coincides with 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2769-1.2899 latest upsurge and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Meanwhile, mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts haven't been supportive of any firm near-term direction and thus, warrant some caution before placing aggressive bets.
Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.2900 handle before positioning for a further near-term appreciating move towards an intermediate resistance near the 1.2965-70 region. The momentum could further get extended and assist the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark.
On the flip side, weakness below the mentioned resistance-turned-support might now turn the pair vulnerable to slide further below the 1.2800 handle towards retesting multi-week lows, around the 1.2770-65 region. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair further towards its next major support near the 1.2715-10 zone.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2836
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2874
|Daily SMA50
|1.2571
|Daily SMA100
|1.2454
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2899
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2785
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2943
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2792
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2678
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2906
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2959
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
