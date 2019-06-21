GBP/USD technical analysis: Holds above 200-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence support, only for the time being

- The GBP/USD pair now seemed struggling to find acceptance above the 1.2700 handle and now seems to have snapped three consecutive days of winning streak.
- The intraday downtick dragged the pair to a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.2506-1.2727 recent bounce from multi-month lows.
The mentioned support coincides with 200-hour SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. Below the said confluence support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the 1.2600 handle.
Meanwhile, mixed technical indicators on 1-hourly and 4-hourly charts haven’t been supportive of any firm intraday direction, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bets. However, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and support prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
Hence, any attempted move back above the 1.2700 handle might still be seen as a selling opportunity. Only a sustained move beyond the 1.2750-60 heavy supply zone, which has been acting as a key barrier over the past four weeks or so, might negative the negative outlook and lead to some short-covering move in the near-term.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2658
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1.2702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.266
|Daily SMA50
|1.2829
|Daily SMA100
|1.2961
|Daily SMA200
|1.2931
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2727
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2632
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2579
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2691
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2647
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2592
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2552
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2742
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2782
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2837
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1300 after upbeat euro-zone PMIs
EUR/USD has been rising and tops 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2650 amid disappointing data, political uncertainty
GBP/USD has been falling toward 1.2650 after UK Public Sector Net Borrowing has disappointed with 4.5 billion pounds. Investors are concerned about Brexit as Boris Johnson nears 10 Downing Street.
USD/JPY clings to daily gains near mid-107s ahead of US data
10-year US T-bond yield rebounds following the sharp drop below 2%. Greenback fluctuates in a narrow band above 96.50 handle. Coming up: Existing home sales, Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI reports from the US.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.