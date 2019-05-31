GBP/USD technical analysis: High volatility sees Cable trading back above 1.2600 figure

- USD is weakening accross the board as the trade war is triggering the risk-off mood in the markets.
- The key 1.2600 figure is currently holding.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD is attempting to stabilize above the 1.2600 figure while it is trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs).
Cable remain under bearish pressure as the market trades below
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
GBP/USD is trading back above 1.2600 as the market tested 1.2630 and the 200 SMA. The key resistance to break for bulls is 1.2630. After comes 1.2670 and the 1.2700 figure. A daily close below 1.2600 could open the gates to a new bear leg.
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2623
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2831
|Daily SMA50
|1.2964
|Daily SMA100
|1.3012
|Daily SMA200
|1.2953
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2641
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2581
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2815
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2605
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3196
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2865
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2579
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2518
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2639
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.267
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss
EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts.
USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies
Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.
Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark
Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.
The limits of Yuan devaluation
In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.