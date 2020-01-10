GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Heavy below 21-day SMA, monthly resistance trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD sellers catch a breath after a three-day losing streak.
  • Ascending trend line since early-November gains short-term sellers’ attention.
  • A confluence of 200-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement becomes the strong support.

GBP/USD stays modestly changed to 1.3070 amid the initial trading session on Friday. That said, the pair slipped below 21-day SMA on Thursday while posting consecutive third negative daily closing.

Sellers are now gearing up for an upward sloping trend line since November 08, at 1.2965. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-December upside, at 1.3010 can offer immediate rest-point.

If at all the Bears dominate past-1.2965, late-November lows near 1.2820 can offer intermediate halts prior to dragging the GBP/USD prices towards a confluence of 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2700/2690.

Alternatively, a 21-day SMA level of 1.3103 and a four-week-old descending trend line close to 1.3160 should restrict the pair immediate recovery.

If not, then 23.6% Fibonacci retracement around 1.3200 and late-December tops near 1.3285 will gain the buyers’ attention.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3068
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.3067
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3105
Daily SMA50 1.3015
Daily SMA100 1.2747
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3125
Previous Daily Low 1.3013
Previous Weekly High 1.3285
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3056
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3082
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3011
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2956
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2899
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3124
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.318
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3236

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

