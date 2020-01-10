GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Heavy below 21-day SMA, monthly resistance trendline

- GBP/USD sellers catch a breath after a three-day losing streak.
- Ascending trend line since early-November gains short-term sellers’ attention.
- A confluence of 200-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement becomes the strong support.
GBP/USD stays modestly changed to 1.3070 amid the initial trading session on Friday. That said, the pair slipped below 21-day SMA on Thursday while posting consecutive third negative daily closing.
Sellers are now gearing up for an upward sloping trend line since November 08, at 1.2965. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-December upside, at 1.3010 can offer immediate rest-point.
If at all the Bears dominate past-1.2965, late-November lows near 1.2820 can offer intermediate halts prior to dragging the GBP/USD prices towards a confluence of 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2700/2690.
Alternatively, a 21-day SMA level of 1.3103 and a four-week-old descending trend line close to 1.3160 should restrict the pair immediate recovery.
If not, then 23.6% Fibonacci retracement around 1.3200 and late-December tops near 1.3285 will gain the buyers’ attention.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3068
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3067
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3105
|Daily SMA50
|1.3015
|Daily SMA100
|1.2747
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3125
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3053
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3056
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2956
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2899
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3124
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3236
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD picks up a bid on above-forecast Aussie Retail Sales
The bid tone around the Aussie dollar has strengthened following the release of a better-than-expected Australian retail sales data. AUD/USD has turned positive and is currently trading at session highs near 0.6870.
USD/JPY bulls menace at key resistance level ahead of key events, potential to breakout
USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent of a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict which lead the markets to believe that its back to business as usual.
US Non-Farm Payrolls December Preview: All systems go
Non-farm payrolls are expected to increase 164,000 in December after November’s 266,000 gain. The unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 3.5%. Hourly earnings will gain 0.3% following November’s 0.2% boost.
WTI: Sluggish below $60.00, nears four-week bottom, amid mixed geopolitical signals
WTI remains under pressure while taking rounds to $59.60 during the Asian session on Friday. The energy benchmark earlier dropped to the lowest in four weeks amid the de-escalation of the US-Iran war risk.
GBP/USD: Heavy below 21-day SMA, monthly resistance trendline
