GBP/USD technical analysis: Head-and-Shoulders top limits upside

  • GBP rose in the London session as UK Supreme Court said PM Johnson is guilty of suspending the parliament unlawfully.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2460 support level.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Sterling is trading is in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). As the New York session is starting the market is probing the 1.2500 handle and the 100 SMA. It has been reported that the UK Supreme Court said PM Johnson is guilty of suspending the parliament unlawfully, which made GBP rose accross the board in the Loindon session. 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
 
The head-and-shoulders (H&S) structure suggest that the bull run might have run its course. A break above 1.2480/1.2510 resistance zone can expose 1.2582 swing high. A break above that level would negate the H&S.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The Pound is challenging Monday’s highs, the 1.2480 resistance and the 200 SMA. Bulls need a break above 1.2510 to open the doors to the 1.2582 swing high. 
On the flip side, if the market break 1.2460 to the downside, it would expose 1.2413 key support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.248
Today Daily Change 0.0050
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.243
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2328
Daily SMA50 1.2275
Daily SMA100 1.2482
Daily SMA200 1.2738
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2491
Previous Daily Low 1.2413
Previous Weekly High 1.2583
Previous Weekly Low 1.2393
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2443
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2461
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2399
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2367
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.232
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2477
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2523
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2555

 

 

