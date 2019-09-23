GBP/USD technical analysis: Flirting with daily lows, around 200-hour SMA/23.6% Fibo. confluence region

- On offers for the second straight session amid resurgent USD demand.
- A sustained break below 1.2400 handle to open room for a further slide.
The GBP/USD pair remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Monday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2425-20 region.
The pair has now drifted below a confluence zone, comprising of 23.6% Fibo. level of the 1.1958-1.2583 recent upsurge and 200-hour SMA, which is closely followed by the 1.2400 round-figure mark.
With technical indicators on hourly charts holding in the bearish territory, failure to defend the mentioned handle might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and prompt some technical selling.
Bears might then target a move towards testing a previous strong resistance, now turned support near the 1.2350-45 region - also coinciding with 38.2% Fibo. level support - en-route the 1.2300 handle.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.2460-65 horizontal zone, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh bullish attempt towards conquering the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
Any subsequent move might now confront fresh supply near the 1.2525 region, which if cleared seems to pave the way for the resumption of the recent bullish trajectory towards the 1.2600 handle.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2421
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.247
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2317
|Daily SMA50
|1.2276
|Daily SMA100
|1.2489
|Daily SMA200
|1.2738
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2583
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2459
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2393
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2535
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2425
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.238
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2673
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
