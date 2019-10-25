GBP/USD technical analysis: Falling channel favors bears, 50-bar SMA limits immediate upside

- GBP/USD stays on the back foot below 50-bar SMA.
- Prices form a falling channel pattern since reversing from early-week high.
Ever since Monday’s U-turn, GBP/USD forms a short-term falling trend-channel that directs short-term moves as it trades near 1.2845 ahead of the London open on Friday.
The quote recently bounced off the formation’s support-line, at 1.2790 now, but failed to cross 50-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.2865.
Should prices rise above 1.2865, the channel’s resistance line near 1.2930 could question buyers targeting a break above 1.3000 round-figure.
On the contrary, pair’s decline below 1.2790 support can favor sellers to aim for October 11 high close to 1.2710.
However, 1.2500 mark comprising 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current month upside could keep the bears under check.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2845
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2851
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2567
|Daily SMA50
|1.2408
|Daily SMA100
|1.243
|Daily SMA200
|1.2715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2951
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2787
|Previous Weekly High
|1.299
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2515
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.285
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2888
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2775
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2939
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3027
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
