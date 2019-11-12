GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Doji on D1, lower highs setup portray Cable weakness

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD remains above 21-day EMA.
  • A three-week-old falling trend line depicts lower highs.
  • Bearish MACD also increases the odds of the pair’s decline.

Not only lower highs since late-October but a bearish candlestick formation also portrays the GBP/USD pair’s weakness as it takes rounds to 1.2855 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

The pair formed a Doji candle on the daily (D1) chart for Tuesday, which followed an upswing on Monday. As a result, overall weakness in sentiment, as portrayed by the bearish 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) and lower highs setup, can reverse the recent U-turn from 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 1.2804.

In doing so, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, at 1.2766, can be the nearby support ahead of October 11 high of 1.2707 and September month top surrounding 1.2583.

However, pair’s run-up beyond 1.2940 resistance line will negate the bearish formation and can propel the quote again towards 1.3000 and the previous month high near 1.3015.

During the quote’s additional rise past-1.3015, may month high around 1.3180 will be the key to watch for the bulls.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2854
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.2852
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2874
Daily SMA50 1.2571
Daily SMA100 1.2454
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2899
Previous Daily Low 1.2785
Previous Weekly High 1.2943
Previous Weekly Low 1.2769
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2855
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2829
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2792
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2731
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2678
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2906
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2959
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.302

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Euro rolling into the Asian session near one-month lows

Euro rolling into the Asian session near one-month lows

The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The Fiber was week on the second day of the week. The level to beat for bears is the 1.0995 support level.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Doji on D1, lower highs setup portray Cable weakness

GBP/USD: Doji on D1, lower highs setup portray Cable weakness

Not only lower highs since late-October but a bearish candlestick formation also portrays the GBP/USD pair’s weakness as it takes rounds to 1.2855 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: President Trump’s speech put a halt to dollar’s rally

USD/JPY: President Trump’s speech put a halt to dollar’s rally

The USD/JPY pair recovered ground during the first half of the day, rising to 109.28, although the greenback lost momentum by the end of the American session, following Trump’s speech at the Economic Club of New York.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Remains vulnerable near 3-month lows

Gold: Remains vulnerable near 3-month lows

Gold remained depressed through the mid-European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near three-month lows, just above $1450 level. 

Gold News

BITCOIN NEWS: A step further of the latest Bitcoin highlights

BITCOIN NEWS: A step further of the latest Bitcoin highlights

Google’s threat was announced a few weeks ago after the success achieved with the first tests of its quantum computer processor, called Sycamore. Dollar-Cost Averaging strategy has yielded a return over 500 % since 2014.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures