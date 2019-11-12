GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Doji on D1, lower highs setup portray Cable weakness

- GBP/USD remains above 21-day EMA.
- A three-week-old falling trend line depicts lower highs.
- Bearish MACD also increases the odds of the pair’s decline.
Not only lower highs since late-October but a bearish candlestick formation also portrays the GBP/USD pair’s weakness as it takes rounds to 1.2855 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
The pair formed a Doji candle on the daily (D1) chart for Tuesday, which followed an upswing on Monday. As a result, overall weakness in sentiment, as portrayed by the bearish 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) and lower highs setup, can reverse the recent U-turn from 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 1.2804.
In doing so, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, at 1.2766, can be the nearby support ahead of October 11 high of 1.2707 and September month top surrounding 1.2583.
However, pair’s run-up beyond 1.2940 resistance line will negate the bearish formation and can propel the quote again towards 1.3000 and the previous month high near 1.3015.
During the quote’s additional rise past-1.3015, may month high around 1.3180 will be the key to watch for the bulls.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2854
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2874
|Daily SMA50
|1.2571
|Daily SMA100
|1.2454
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2899
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2785
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2943
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2792
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2678
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2906
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2959
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.302
