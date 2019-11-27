GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Clings to intraday gains, just below 200-hour SMA ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The GBP/USD pair quickly reverses an early dip to weekly lows.
  • Move beyond the 1.2900 handle to pave way for further gains.

The GBP/USD pair built on its goodish intraday bounce from weekly lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the 1.2900 round figure mark.

The mentioned handle coincides with 200-hour SMA, which if cleared decisively might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further intraday appreciating move.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts, adding credence to the constructive outlook.

Hence, some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards challenging a resistance marked by the top end of over one-month-old descending channel, around mid-1.2900s.

On the flip side, daily swing lows around the 1.2825 region, also tested last Friday, now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support, which if broken might prompt some aggressive selling.

The pair then might turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide further below the 1.2800 handle towards challenging the trend-channel support, currently near the 1.2735-30 region.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2888
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.2864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2882
Daily SMA50 1.2692
Daily SMA100 1.2485
Daily SMA200 1.2703
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2908
Previous Daily Low 1.2835
Previous Weekly High 1.2986
Previous Weekly Low 1.2821
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.288
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.283
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2795
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2756
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2903
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2943
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2977

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 ahead of massive US data release

EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 ahead of massive US data release

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10, marginally lower. US GDP, Durable Goods Orders, and the Core PCE are some of the indicators line up ahead of the US holiday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.29 amid election speculation

GBP/USD advances toward 1.29 amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as tension mounts toward YouGov's MRP poll due later in the day. US data is awaited as well.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs

USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs

The US will release the second estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 1.9%. USD/JPY bullish as long as above 108.85, a critical Fibonacci support level.

USD/JPY News

Gold slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data

Gold slips below $1460 level, downside seems limited ahead of US macro data

Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's recovery move from two-week lows and traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday.

Gold News

US October Durable Goods Orders Preview: The revival in business investment is not yet in sight

US October Durable Goods Orders Preview: The revival in business investment is not yet in sight

Durable goods orders expected to fall for the second month. Non-defense capital goods to spending to shrink for the third month.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures