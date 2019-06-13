GBP/USD technical analysis: Clings to 4H 100MA 10-day long support-line

- Downside confined by 10-day long ascending trend-line and 4H 100MA.
- An upside break of 1.2760/65 becomes necessary to lure buyers.
GBP/USD remains modestly flat around 100-bar moving average (4H 100MA) and 10-day long support-line as it trades near 1.2675 while heading into the UK open on Friday.
A downside break of 1.2660 trend-line can trigger selling pressure towards 1.2600 and the latest lows surrounding 1.2560.
In a case where prices keep trading beneath 1.2560, December 2018 lows near 1.2480 and the year 2019 bottom around 1.2430 can flash on the bear’s radar.
During the pair’s U-turn, 1.2715 may act as the closest resistance ahead of highlighting the 1.2760/65 horizontal area comprising multiple highs since mid-May.
If the quote rallies past-1.2765, 1.2830 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2860 may offer stops to its north-run targeting a cross of 1.2900 round-figure.
GBP/USD 4-Hour chart
Trend: Sideways
-
- R3 1.2747
- R2 1.2728
- R1 1.2701
- PP 1.2681
-
- S1 1.2654
- S2 1.2635
- S3 1.2608
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1250 as US retail sales beat expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, extending its slide. US retail sales beat expectations with the control group rising by 0.5% in May on top of upward revisions. US-Sino trade tensions are in play.
GBP/USD falls towards 1.2600 after US retail sales
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600, around the weekly lows. US retail sales beat expectations and trade tensions also boost the USD. The UK is bracing for Boris Johnson to become PM. US consumer confidence is next.
USD/JPY climbs to mid-108s as 10-year US T-bond yield erases losses
Today's upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the United States provided a boost to the greenback and allowed the USD/JPY pair to advance to a session top of 108.50.
Gold surges through $1350 level, highest since April 2018
Gold caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and surged to the highest level since April 2018, around the $1358 region.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Alone in the dark of outer space...heading to the Moon
It is almost usual practice of the Crypto market that technical extremes occur at the end of the working week – setting the stage for action over the weekend.