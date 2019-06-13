GBP/USD technical analysis: Clings to 4H 100MA 10-day long support-line

Downside confined by 10-day long ascending trend-line and 4H 100MA.

An upside break of 1.2760/65 becomes necessary to lure buyers.

GBP/USD remains modestly flat around 100-bar moving average (4H 100MA) and 10-day long support-line as it trades near 1.2675 while heading into the UK open on Friday.

A downside break of 1.2660 trend-line can trigger selling pressure towards 1.2600 and the latest lows surrounding 1.2560.

In a case where prices keep trading beneath 1.2560, December 2018 lows near 1.2480 and the year 2019 bottom around 1.2430 can flash on the bear’s radar.

During the pair’s U-turn, 1.2715 may act as the closest resistance ahead of highlighting the 1.2760/65 horizontal area comprising multiple highs since mid-May.

If the quote rallies past-1.2765, 1.2830 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2860 may offer stops to its north-run targeting a cross of 1.2900 round-figure.

GBP/USD 4-Hour chart

Trend: Sideways