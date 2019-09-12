GBP/USD technical analysis: Choppy between 50-day EMA and 50% Fibo.

- Despite repeated failures to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement level, GBP/USD stays above 50-day EMA.
- Bullish MACD raises the case for pair’s advances to 1.2470/72 resistance-confluence after the breakout.
GBP/USD clings to 1.2330 while heading into Thursday’s UK session open.
The pair seems to be chopped between the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 1.2313 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of June to September month declines, at 1.2372.
It should, however, be noted that 12-day moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator remains bullish and hence buyers will look for entry beyond 1.2372 while targeting July 23 low of 1.2418.
However, 100-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 1.2470/72 could question bulls past-1.2418, if not then 1.2500 will become their favorites.
Alternatively, pair’s declines below 1.2313 can take aim for early-August tops surrounding 1.2210 whereas 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2152 might restrict additional weakness.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.233
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.233
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2215
|Daily SMA50
|1.2285
|Daily SMA100
|1.2527
|Daily SMA200
|1.2745
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2372
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2312
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2354
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1958
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2335
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2349
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2304
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2364
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2424
