GBP/USD technical analysis: Choppy between 50-day EMA and 50% Fibo.

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Despite repeated failures to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement level, GBP/USD stays above 50-day EMA.
  • Bullish MACD raises the case for pair’s advances to 1.2470/72 resistance-confluence after the breakout.

GBP/USD clings to 1.2330 while heading into Thursday’s UK session open.

The pair seems to be chopped between the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 1.2313 and 50% Fibonacci retracement of June to September month declines, at 1.2372.

It should, however, be noted that 12-day moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator remains bullish and hence buyers will look for entry beyond 1.2372 while targeting July 23 low of 1.2418.

However, 100-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 1.2470/72 could question bulls past-1.2418, if not then 1.2500 will become their favorites.

Alternatively, pair’s declines below 1.2313 can take aim for early-August tops surrounding 1.2210 whereas 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2152 might restrict additional weakness.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.233
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1.233
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2215
Daily SMA50 1.2285
Daily SMA100 1.2527
Daily SMA200 1.2745
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2372
Previous Daily Low 1.2312
Previous Weekly High 1.2354
Previous Weekly Low 1.1958
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2335
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2349
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2304
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2278
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2244
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2364
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2398
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2424

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.10 ahead of the critical ECB meeting

EUR/USD clings to 1.10 ahead of the critical ECB meeting

EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 as tension mounts ahead of the ECB decision. A 10bps rate cut and some QE are probably priced into the euro with high uncertainty.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD ignores stark warning and political chaos

GBP/USD ignores stark warning and political chaos

GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, stable. Released Yellowhammer documents reveal significant economic carnage in case of a no-deal Brexit. US inflation figures are due out later on.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to gains near 6-week tops, around 108.00 handle

USD/JPY clings to gains near 6-week tops, around 108.00 handle

Fading safe-haven demand continues to weigh on the JPY and fuels the positive momentum. The USD remained well supported by surging US bond yields and contributes to the up-move. Traders now look forward to the ECB decision for some impetus ahead of the US CPI figures.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bottoming below 1500s, bears look for a break of 1480

Gold: Bottoming below 1500s, bears look for a break of 1480

Gold remains heavy despite the bottoming signals below the 1,500s. The August support line has been broken but bears are not committing to short positions, likely as geopolitical uncertainties remain on the boil. 

Gold News

Forex Today: Trump's gesture to China improves the mood ahead of the critical ECB decision

Forex Today: Trump's gesture to China improves the mood ahead of the critical ECB decision

The market mood has improved after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he is delaying the new tariffs on China from October 1 to October 15 as a gesture to China that celebrates its national day on October 1. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures