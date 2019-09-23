GBP/USD technical analysis: Choppy between 1.2385/80, 200-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD stays below 50% Fibonacci retracement of May-September downpour.
  • 200-day EMA offers additional upside barriers while 1.2385/80 limits near-term downside.

With another pullback from 50% Fibonacci retracement, GBP/USD drops to 1.2470 ahead of the UK open on Monday.

The pair now aims to revisit 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2425. Though, 1.2385/80 horizontal-line comprising July 17 low and September 09 high could restrict further declines.

Should there be additional downside below 1.2380, August month high near 1.2310 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 1 .2250 could please bears.

Meanwhile, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2570 can act as an immediate resistance, a break of which could escalate the recovery towards 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) around 1.2660 now.

It should, however, be noted that pair’s successful run-up beyond 1.2660 enables buyers to target June month high nearing 1.2785, adjacent to late-May top close to 1.2815.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2467
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.247
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2317
Daily SMA50 1.2276
Daily SMA100 1.2489
Daily SMA200 1.2738
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2583
Previous Daily Low 1.2459
Previous Weekly High 1.2583
Previous Weekly Low 1.2393
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2535
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2425
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.238
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2302
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2549
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2628
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2673

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

