GBP/USD technical analysis: Choppy between 1.2345, 100-bar EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD seesaws between key technical levels.
  • Bearish MACD, falling channel portrays the underlying momentum weakness.

The GBP/USD pair’s recent pullback from near-term key support-confluence falls short of clearing 100-bar exponential moving average (EMA) as the pair takes rounds to 1.2360 ahead of the UK open on Thursday.

With the bearish signals from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) and a week-long declining trend-channel, odds are high of pair’s declines.

However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of current month upside and 200-bar EMA limits the pair’s immediate downside around 1.2345/40, a break of which highlights support-line of short-term falling trend-channel, at 1.2330 now.

Should the quote defies the channel formation, 1.2230 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2200 gains bears’ attention.

On the upside, sustained break of 100-bar EMA level of 1.2390 can trigger fresh recovery to 1.2415 ahead of confronting channel’s resistance-line, at 1.2465.

Given the pair’s successful rise above 1.2465, 1.2500 and 1.2580/85 could lure bulls.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2363
Today Daily Change 13 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 1.235
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2345
Daily SMA50 1.2275
Daily SMA100 1.247
Daily SMA200 1.2736
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.25
Previous Daily Low 1.2346
Previous Weekly High 1.2583
Previous Weekly Low 1.2393
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2405
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2441
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2298
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2245
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2144
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2452
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2553
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2606

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

