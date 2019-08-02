GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable unfazed by US NFP numbers, trading near daily highs

  • The US adds 144K jobs in July as expected by analysts while wages come in at 3.2% vs. 3.1% forecast.
  • The USD is moderately up across the board on the news, however, GBP/USD is trading in its daily range and flirting with daily highs. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
GBP/USD is off multi-month lows trading below its main daily simple moving averages. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) came in line with expectations at 144K in July while wages came in at 3.2% vs. 3.1% expected. The USD is slightly up on the news with GBP/USD trading below 1.2140. 
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is consolidating losses just above the 1.2100 support. Sellers need a break below the level to reach the next supports at 1.2067 and 1.1998, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
Cable is hovering near daily highs. The bulls need to break the 1.2135 resistance to potentially extend the correction towards 1.2167 and 1.2190, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2129
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.2132
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.242
Daily SMA50 1.2564
Daily SMA100 1.2793
Daily SMA200 1.2843
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2172
Previous Daily Low 1.208
Previous Weekly High 1.2522
Previous Weekly Low 1.2376
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2115
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2136
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2084
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2036
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1992
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2176
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.222
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2268

 

 

