GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable under pressure near 32-month lows, sub-1.2100 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD bear trend is intact as the market drops to 32-month lows.
  • The levels to beat for bears are seen at 1.2135 and 1.2082 supports.
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
Cable is under heavy bearish pressure as the market is trading at 32-month lows. 
 
 
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Bears broke below the 1.2116 support as the UK Gross Domestic Product came below expectations. The next level to beat for bears is the 1.2060 support followed by 1.2035 and the 1.2000 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
Cable remains under pressure near daily lows. Immediate resistance can be seen near 1.2082 and the 1.2116 levels. 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2076
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 1.2132
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2331
Daily SMA50 1.2514
Daily SMA100 1.2739
Daily SMA200 1.2827
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2184
Previous Daily Low 1.2095
Previous Weekly High 1.2384
Previous Weekly Low 1.208
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2129
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.215
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.209
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2048
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2002
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2179
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2226
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2268

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

