GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable under pressure flirting with 1.2400 post Fed’s Powell speech

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Bears keep the pressure on after Fed’s Powell speech.
  • Support is seen at 1.2390 and 1.2340 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 
GBP/USD daily chart
 

GBP/USD is challenging the 1.2400 figure after the speech of Fed’s Chair Powell. There was no significant reaction in the currency market as Powell essentially didn’t bring anything new to the table. 


GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Cable remains under strong selling pressure near 27-month lows. The next bear targets can be near the 1.2390 and 1.2340 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart
 

The 50 SMA is crossing below the 100 SMA which can be seen as bearish. Immediate resistances can be seen at 1.2440 and 1.2480, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.241
Today Daily Change -0.0105
Today Daily Change % -0.84
Today daily open 1.2515
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2607
Daily SMA50 1.269
Daily SMA100 1.2899
Daily SMA200 1.2889
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2579
Previous Daily Low 1.251
Previous Weekly High 1.258
Previous Weekly Low 1.244
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2537
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2553
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.249
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2465
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2421
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.256
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2604
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2629

 

 

