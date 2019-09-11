GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable under mild pressure in the New York session, sub-1.2360 level

  • The Sterling is confined in the range of the last two days. 
  • The level to beat for bears is at 1.2313 support. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Sterling is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). GBP/USD is stalling below the 1.2400 figure as the market is consolidating above the 50 SMA. 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is having a hard time to pierce 1.2360 resistance. A daily close above this level is necessary to attract buying interest towards 1.2390 and 1.2440 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Pound is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Bears might be looking for a break of the 1.2313 key support to reach 1.2262 and 1.2205 levels on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2329
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.2354
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2202
Daily SMA50 1.229
Daily SMA100 1.2533
Daily SMA200 1.2747
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.238
Previous Daily Low 1.2306
Previous Weekly High 1.2354
Previous Weekly Low 1.1958
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2352
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2334
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2314
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2273
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.224
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2388
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2421
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2462

 

 

