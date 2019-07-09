GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable under heavy pressure near 2-year lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is under strong selling pressure below 1.2470 resistance
  • The main supports on the way down can be seen near the 1.2385 and 1.2340 levels.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is hovering near 2-year lows.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

GBP/USD is consolidating below 1.2540 resistance and its main SMAs. Sellers need to break below 1.2430 to reach 1.2385 and 1.2340 to the downside according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD is under heavy selling pressure below the main SMAs. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.2470 and 1.2505, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2462
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 1.2518
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2639
Daily SMA50 1.2746
Daily SMA100 1.2927
Daily SMA200 1.2902
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2541
Previous Daily Low 1.2499
Previous Weekly High 1.2706
Previous Weekly Low 1.2481
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2515
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2525
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2498
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2478
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2456
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2539
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2561
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2581

 

 



